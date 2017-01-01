Bjork: 'I was sexually harassed by a film director'

Bjork has come forward with her own tale of sexual harassment amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal sweeping Hollywood.

The Icelandic singer claims she was sexually harassed by a Danish director on the set of the film, but she does not disclose who the filmmaker is.

"i am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a danish director (sic)," she writes on Facebook. "because i come from a country that is one of the worlds place closest to equality between the sexes and at the time i came from position of strength in the music world with hard earned independence, it was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it (sic)..."

Bjork claims she repeatedly turned down the director's alleged advances, but he "punished" her and branded her as difficult.

"because of my strength, my great team and because i had nothing to loose, having no ambitions in the acting world, i walked away from it and recovered in a years time. i am worried though that other actresses working with the same man did not."

The 51-year-old also feels because she allegedly stood up to the unnamed director, she changed how he interacted with actresses after her.

"the director was fully aware of this game and i am sure of that the film he made after was based on his experiences with me (sic)," she continues. "because i was the first one that stood up to him and didn't let him get away with it. and in my opinion he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope. let's hope this statement supports the actresses and actors all over. let's stop this. there is a wave of change in the world (sic)."

Meanwhile, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company last week (ends06Oct17) after allegations of sexual harassment and abuse were detailed in a New York Times article and subsequent New Yorker piece.