Joe Jonas engaged to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner after proposing to the actress.

The former Jonas Brothers hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday (15Oct17) to announce the happy news.

"She said yes," he wrote alongside a picture of the ring.

"I said yes," she added on her Instagram page.

Last month (Sep17), Joe, 28, and Sophie, 21, took another big step in their relationship by adopting a Husky puppy named Porky Basquiat together.

"Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat," Sophie captioned a cute picture of Porky on Instagram, where she could be seen hugging the dog.

Sophie and Joe have been dating since last year (16). The actress previously voiced her frustration over the attention surrounding her romance with the singer, and she vented to Marie Claire that she cannot understand why everyone is so fascinated.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she told the publication. "It's frustrating (that) it's the most mundane things that make the news - how boring! There are really no other headlines?"

Joe previously dated fellow celebrities Ashley Greene, Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Brazilian model Daiane Sodre.

Sophie, on the other hand, opened up about her love life to InStyle UK, admitting she has "never dated anyone who I didn't know before or who's in the industry".

"I think that's quite a conscious decision because the lifestyles wouldn't work," she explained in July, 2016. "This profession is so different to any other; the going away for long amounts of time - I think it would just be really difficult..."

This will be the first wedding for Joe and Sophie.