Aaron Carter returns to rehab

Aaron Carter has returned to a health and wellness facility to complete his rehab.

The 29-year-old singer checked out of rehab earlier this month (Oct17), after just two weeks, to take care of "several legal and personal matters" that required his "immediate and in-person attention", his representative explained, adding, "He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward him being the best person possible."

On Saturday evening (14Oct17), his publicist Steve Honig told WENN: "Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his programme."

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Carter had "gained a significant amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day" as a result of his rehab stint.

Carter told fans on 22 September that he would be staying off social media until 2018, but then changed his mind and wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in me and stick by My side. I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me."

The singer, younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, initially sought professional help at an undisclosed location after medics urged him to put his wellbeing first following an appearance on U.S. TV show The Doctors, during which he confessed to addictions to prescription painkillers and cosmetic surgery.

Prior to checking into rehab, police reportedly paid a visit to Carter’s St. Petersburg, Florida home in response to a call to check on his welfare, but the singer seemed to be fine and no further action was taken.

He also broke his nose in a car accident near his house in September, days after allegedly becoming the victim of harassment and an attempted burglary. The troubled star, who recently 'came out' as bisexual, was also arrested in Georgia in mid-July for driving under the influence and marijuana possession.