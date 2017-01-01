St. Vincent: 'Cara Delevingne's voice is so pure'

Cara Delevingne's musician ex St. Vincent has praised the model-turned-actress for her pure singing talent after she contributed to a song on her new album.

Cara lent her vocals to confessional track Pills on her ex-girlfriend's new album Masseduction before the couple, who dated for 18 months, split in 2016.

The British star reportedly sings the words, "Pills to grow, pills to shrink, pills, pills, pills and a good stiff drink / pills to f**k, pills to eat, pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink," on the chorus of the song which will appear on St. Vincent's fifth album.

"I knew it couldn't be my voice," St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, explained to Grazia of her decision to ask Cara to sing on Pills. "Cara has a beautiful voice. It's just so pure. It's a sonic extension of who she is.

"I definitely credit being around her for that expansion in my chest. This is me at my most literal. It's always been me, but the code was a little harder to crack. I was less comfortable being deeply sincere."

The 35-year-old's struggle to express her inner feelings certainly weren't helped by the attention her relationship with Cara attracted.

"I'd never experienced anything like paparazzi following you in a high speed chase down the streets of London," she sighed. "Not being able to walk down the street put a whole host of complications into (the relationship).

"Cara's so kind and sincere that it didn't seem that her spirit was corrupted by it."

According to the musician, Cara, now a bona fide Hollywood movie star thanks to roles in Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, "loves" the album and St. Vincent insists they are friends "always and forever" despite their split.

Meanwhile, Cara has revealed she has been focusing on enjoying being alone.

"I relied too much on love too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by my myself... it took me a long time," she said recently.