Taylor Swift holds secret listening party for new album

Taylor Swift held a secret listening party at her home in London to debut her new album.

The 27-year-old personally selected 100 fans to the event on Friday (13Oct17), ahead of the release of her sixth studio album Reputation on 10 November (17).

According to the fans who attended the once-in-a-lifetime bash, Swift had stalked the fans on Twitter before extending the invitation to them. One fan even claimed the Shake It Off singer knew she'd previously been to one of 1989 World Tour dates, and wrote on Friday: "TAYLOR HAS BEEN STALKING ME ON TWITTER FOR A YEAR! SHE KNEW I WENT TO NASHVILLE FOR 1989! I CANT COPE WITH LIFE (sic)."

"How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends?" wrote another.

Those who were handpicked for the secret session not only got to listen to her highly-anticipated new album, but got to meet Swift and were given a gift of a snake keychain with engraved with the word "London", according to Billboard.com.

The Grammy Award winner has introduced fans to her new albums in similar secret sessions before, and held events in her places in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and New York City ahead of the release of 1989 in 2014.

The secret event is just one in a series of surprises that Swift has in store for British fans. On Wednesday, the singer stunned young fan Lara by turning up to her house to deliver a gift.

Lara showed off photos of herself posing beside Taylor on Instagram and pieces of new merchandise the singer had brought with her for her devotee.