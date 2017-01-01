Nelly's accuser won't testify in rape case

The woman at the centre of Nelly's rape case has asked police to drop all charges because she is no longer willing to testify against the rapper.

The Dilemma hitmaker was taken into custody in Washington and booked on charges of second degree rape on 7 October (17), amid allegations he attacked an unnamed woman on his tour bus.

Nelly, real name Cornell Haynes, Jr., vehemently denied the "false allegation" and vowed to fight to clear his name.

Now the woman's attorney, Karen Koehler, has revealed her client has changed her mind about testifying against the hip-hop star, and has notified authorities of her request to drop the criminal case.

In a letter issued to TMZ.com, Koehler writes, "We do not live in a society where a 21 year old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape...

"Who will believe her? People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this. She is about to break."

Koehler also takes aim at prosecutors for their handling of the case, claiming officials promised her client no one would know about their meeting to discuss the incident until the case was closed, only to turn around and alert the media.

Authorities have yet to comment on the current status of the charges.

Following the news of his arrest, Nelly cancelled a joint show with country duo Florida Georgia Line, but made it clear he had not been officially charged with any crime.

"I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation," he explained. "I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.

"I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim... To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released (from custody), pending further investigation."