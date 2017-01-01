NEWS Post Malone’s Rockstar scores second week at the top: 'It’s crazy to go Number 1' Newsdesk Share with :







Post Malone wins a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with his latest single Rockstar.



The New York rapper and singer’s track, which features rapper 21 Savage, logs a second week at the summit after fending off competition from Camila Cabello’s Havana, which climbs a place to Number 2.



Celebrating his chart success, Post Malone tells OfficialCharts.com:



"The UK has been showing love since the beginning. It's crazy to go #1. Can't wait to go back and get weird!"



Meanwhile, Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes drops from 2 to Number 3, Dua Lipa’s New Rules holds firm at 4 to notch up a tenth week inside the Top 5, and Avicii’s Lonely Together ft. Rita Ora stays at 5.



J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente rebounds back into the Top 10, up six places to Number 8, following the recent release of a remix featuring Beyonce, and British rapper Stefflon Don scores her first Top 10 single with Hurtin’ Me ft. French Montana, up two places to Number 9.



Maroon 5’s What Lovers Do ft. SZA edges closer to the Top 10, up six places to 12, as does Ed Sheeran’s Perfect, which also lifts six spots to 13, and newcomer Mabel jumps two places to break the Top 20 at 19 with Finders Keepers ft. Kojo Funds.



Post Malone’s I Fall Apart vaults from 40 to 22, and US singer-songwriter Khalid makes strides with Young, Dumb & Broke, up 13 to Number 25.



This week’s highest new entry goes to London rapper Giggs, who lands sat Number 28 with Linquo ft. Donaeo following the release of his new album Wamp 2 Dem, and Liam Gallagher’s For What It’s Worth re-enters at 33 following the success of his new album As You Were.



Finally, British DJ duo CamelPhat and electronic artist Elderbrook leap 12 to crack the Top 40 at 38 with Cola, Sam Smith’s Timbaland-produced Pray is new at 39, and Charlie Puth’s brand new single How Long opens at Number 40.

