Liam Gallagher’s As You Were tops 100,000 sales to score Number 1

Liam Gallagher has gone straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with his debut solo album As You Were.Scoring massive combined sales of 103,000 (91% of which were image1.jpegphysical purchases and digital downloads), Liam lands at the top spot with ease, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.As You Were was both the best-selling and most streamed album of the week, and is the third fastest-selling of 2017 behind Ed Sheeran’s ÷ and Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human.The album also posts impressive sales on vinyl, with 16,000 copies sold, giving Liam the biggest one-week vinyl sale in over 20 years.In a video message, with his Number 1 Award in hand from the Official Charts Company, Liam tells OfficialCharts.com:“Well, well, well, what do we ‘ave here? I reckon it looks like a Number 1 record, brothers and sisters. Woohoo! I wanna thank everyone who bought it. I want to thank everyone who helped make it. As you were…”Including his career with Oasis, As You Were is Liam’s ninth Number 1 in total, joining other artists with nine Number 1s records such as ABBA, Queen, Gary Barlow (Take That and solo) and George Michael (Wham! and solo). Speaking of Oasis, their greatest hits Time Flies vaults 17 slots to Number 15 this week.The performance of Liam’s solo record debut this week nearly doubles the opening week total of Oasis’ own debut, Definitely Maybe, which tallied 56,000 back in its release week in 1994.Elsewhere in the Top 5, Giggs equals his Official Chart best with new mixtape Wamp 2 Dem at Number 2, Ed Sheeran rebounds a place with ÷ at 3, The Killers climb three to Number 4 with Wonderful Wonderful, and Foo Fighters rebound a place to Number 5 with Concrete and Gold.A further five new entries impact this week’s Top 10, the next highest coming from A-ha. Their seventh UK Top 10 album, acoustic collection MTV Unplugged: Summer Solstice lands at Number 6. Marilyn Manson’s Heaven Upside Down becomes his first Top 10 album in 10 years at Number 7, just ahead of The Darkness’ fifth studio record Pinewood Smile at 8.Two debut albums also appear in this week’s Top 10. JP Cooper’s Raised Under Grey Skies opens at Number 9, and Jason Manford’s debut collection A Different Stage is new at 10.Post Malone’s debut album Stoney hits a new peak for the fifth straight week, up three to Number 12, ahead of AJ Tracey’s debut Top 40 entry with Secure The Bag (13). There’s also another new entry from Elvis Presley at 22 – his third set of recordings with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Christmas with Elvis is new this week. The album’s deluxe edition is released next month.Finally, ahead of the release of Sam Smith’s new album The Thrill Of It All next month, the singer’s debut album In The Lonely Hour rockets 10 places to Number 25, and Lana Del Rey’s former Number 1 album Lust For Life returns to the Top 40 at Number 33 following its vinyl release.And finally, Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You drops out of the Top 40 for this first time since its release 40 weeks ago (31).