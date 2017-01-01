Lady Gaga reschedules European tour dates for early 2018

Lady Gaga has rescheduled her cancelled European tour dates, kicking off in Barcelona on 14 January (18).

The Bad Romance singer has been on her Joanne World Tour since August, but less than seven weeks into the gigs, she announced to fans on Instagram that she was pulling the European leg of the concerts due to ongoing problems with her health.

"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles," she wrote. "Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out."

The statement came days after she was forced to pull out of a planned appearance at the Rock in Rio festival after being hospitalised. She also cancelled a date in Montreal, Canada after falling ill during a gig in New York where she performed in the rain.

Amid news of her cancelled tour dates, Gaga opened up to fans about suffering from fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

After working closely with her doctors, it seems the blonde popstar is on the road to recovery. She’ll restart her Joanne tour in November, finishing the North American leg of the trek before heading across the pond. She’ll end the tour in Berlin on 23 February.

Gaga's` battle with the painful illness was chronicled in Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which she is filmed receiving injections to treat the severe muscle pain.

"In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ (with) is #Fibromyalgia," she told fans on social media. "I wish to help raise awareness & connect (with) people who have it."