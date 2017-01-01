Pink and husband Carey Hart 'have gone a year without sex'

Pink and husband Carey Hart have sometimes gone as long as a year without sex.

The What About Us hitmaker has been married to the professional off-road truck racer since 2006, and has been honest about the difficulties the pair have experienced in their relationship.

The So What singer, real name Alecia Beth Moore, opened up about married life in an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma, admitting their relationship has at time included a patchy sex life.

"There are moments where I look at (Hart) and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," she gushed about her husband of 11 years. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s**t you like. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys."

The couple previously separated for over a year before reuniting to take another stab at their relationship in 2009, and since then have welcomed two children - daughter Willow, six, and son Jameson who was born in December last year (16). But it seems at times the pair struggle to make romantic time for each other, which puts a strain on their relationship.

"Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” she mused.

Pink's real-life experiences have informed her new album, including new single Whatever You Want. But while she's honest about the struggles of staying together, she definitely isn't ready to throw in the towel with Carey just yet.

“Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again," she laughed.