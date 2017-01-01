Jennifer Aniston donates $1 million to hurricane relief efforts

Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million (£753,600) to benefit the victims of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas.

The former Friends star's donation was revealed on Thursday (12Oct17), with $500,000 (£376,800) going towards the American Red Cross and the other half being donated to the Ricky Martin Foundation, reports People.com.

"Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund," Martin writes on Twitter. "We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR (sic)."

Martin's foundation has so far raised $3 million (£2.26 million) since Hurricane Maria ravaged the U.S. territory last month (Sep17). The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker has been left heartbroken about the state of his native island and recently spoke out about the dire situation Puerto Ricans are currently living in.

"What you see on television doesn't do justice to the reality of Puerto Rico," he told People magazine. "We are still dealing with four million U.S. citizens who have no power after 16 days, no medicine, no water, no baby formula, no diapers."

"People are dying," he added. "I spoke to victims who had to bury their relatives in the backyard because no help came to them after almost ten days. So it is a nightmare."

Aniston is the latest celebrity to dig deep to help hurricane survivors. Jennifer Lopez also gave $1 million to aid those suffering in Puerto Rico, while she is working alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony to step up relief efforts for the Caribbean nation.