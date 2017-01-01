Chris Martin enjoys dinner date with Dakota Johnson - report

British rocker Chris Martin has sparked rumours of a new romance with actress Dakota Johnson.

The Coldplay frontman was spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date with Dakota in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (10Oct17), when they appeared to only have eyes for one another.

"(They were) cozy, laughing and affectionate," an eyewitness tells People.com.

The news of the intimate meal emerges days after the Fifty Shades of Grey star was linked to Mad Men's Jon Hamm following an outing at the Kingside bar at the Viceroy Central Park hotel in New York City on 5 October (17).

"They seemed to really be enjoying each other's company," a source told the New York Post's Page Six column earlier this week (begs09Oct17).

Dakota and Jon were also said to have hit it off back in April (17), when they were pictured together at a 70th birthday party for Elton John.

The 28-year-old daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson previously dated rocker/model Matthew Hitt, but they split in 2016 after two years together.

Meanwhile, musician Chris most recently romanced Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis. The pair first stepped out together in the summer of 2015, and were reported to have parted ways in June (17), before briefly reuniting while in Montreal, Canada in August (17).

The 40-year-old also famously dated The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, 27, following the 2014 breakdown of his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, the mother of his two children, 13-year-old daughter Apple, and 11-year-old son Moses.