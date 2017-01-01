Macklemore car crash driver charged with DUI

An alleged drunk driver whose pick-up truck collided head-on with Macklemore's car over the summer (17) had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.

The hip-hop star and his two passengers, including his 10-year-old nephew, were able to walk away from the July (17) crash in Langley, Washington largely unscathed, while the other driver, Jake Pitcher, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was left unconscious after smashing his head into the windshield. He was hospitalised for head and face injuries.

According to TMZ.com, he was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.19 per cent. In Washington, the legal limit is 0.08 per cent.

Pitcher has since been officially charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

Macklemore was also found to have been driving on a suspended licence at the time of the collision, but paid a fine and had his permit reinstated.

He recently opened up about the "super scary" accident, admitting he is lucky to be alive.

"There's that split second of, 'Am I gonna die?' Boom, and then you get hit," he recalled on Radio.com. "I thought the other guy was dead, everyone in my car was safe... It was super scary... We were just lucky...

"It just reinforces how precious life is and how fragile it is at the end of the day, and really, drunk driving, how serious that is, not only yourself, but for those other people on the road... Just don't drink and drive, it's not worth it."

The car crash occurred just weeks before the Thrift Shop hitmaker announced he is to become a father again. He and his wife Tricia Davis are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old daughter Sloane.