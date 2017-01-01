Sam Smith loves fame generated by his singing but not celebrity circus

Sam Smith craves the feeling of performing on stage, but hates the fame that comes with it.

Sam, who has an Oscar, four Grammys and three BRIT Awards to his name, has recently made a welcome return to music after a nearly two-year hiatus, releasing single Too Good at Goodbyes in September (17).

His second album, The Thrill of it All, hits shelves in November, and while Sam can’t wait to get back to performing, he’s apprehensive about being in the spotlight again.

“I think it will be the bane of my life if this all carries on,” he said to Vogue Italia of the fanfare that surrounds him

“But I don’t read reviews; I’m just staying away from the negative side of stuff.

“I think all people who want to perform in front of thousands are super-insecure — and I crave that feeling… When it’s about the music, I’m fully in there and I love the fame.”

Sam graces the cover of the new Italian Vogue in a moody black and white shot photographed by Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse.

Opening up further about Too Good at Goodbyes, which hit the top spot all over the world, Sam admited it was a daunting task after the runaway success of his debut album.

“Releasing the first single from my second album after In The Lonely Hour is a tough thing to do. That album did f***ing well! That scared me!”

As well as his new music, Sam also has a new man in his life – 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn. The loved-up pair was spotted kissing New York City recently, as they strolled around hand in hand.