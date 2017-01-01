Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominees

- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- COMPETITION
Bruno Mars looks set for success at the American Music Awards after bagging eight nominations on Thursday (12Oct17).
Nominees in the first six categories to be announced were named by R&B star Ciara on U.S. breakfast news show Good Morning America, with further nominations announced on Facebook.
Behind Bruno are Ed Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd, with five nods each.
The R&B star, Ed, The Chainsmokers, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are all up for the prestigious Artist of the Year prize and while Bruno will also battle it out with Ed and Drake for the Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock prize.
Rihanna, Alessia Cara and Lady Gaga will compete in the equivalent female category.
Drake and Bruno also face each other the Pop/Rock Album of the Year, as his More Life album is up against the R&B crooner's record 24K Magic and The Weeknd's Starboy.
Ed's track Shape of You is up for Song of the Year Pop/Rock, alongside Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito and The Chainsmokers and Halsey's Closer.
Shape of You is also nominated for Video of the Year, alongside Despacito and Bruno's That's What I Like.
Coldplay and Imagine Dragons are The Chainsmokers' rivals in the Favourite Duo or Group Pop/Rock category, while James Arthur, Niall Horan Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd are competing to be named Best New Artist.
Drake dominated the American Music Awards nominations last year (16), as he earned a record breaking 13 nods, eventually winning three prizes.
This year's ceremony will take place on 19 November (17) at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and will be broadcast on America's ABC network.
The main nominations are as follows:
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
Drake
The Chainsmokers
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of the Year
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito
Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Rihanna
Lady Gaga
Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Colplay
Imagine Dragons
Favourite Album - Pop/Rock
Drake - More Life
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
The Weeknd - Starboy
Favourite Song - Pop/Rock
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Closer
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You