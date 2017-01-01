Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominees

Bruno Mars looks set for success at the American Music Awards after bagging eight nominations on Thursday (12Oct17).

Nominees in the first six categories to be announced were named by R&B star Ciara on U.S. breakfast news show Good Morning America, with further nominations announced on Facebook.

Behind Bruno are Ed Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd, with five nods each.

The R&B star, Ed, The Chainsmokers, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are all up for the prestigious Artist of the Year prize and while Bruno will also battle it out with Ed and Drake for the Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock prize.

Rihanna, Alessia Cara and Lady Gaga will compete in the equivalent female category.

Drake and Bruno also face each other the Pop/Rock Album of the Year, as his More Life album is up against the R&B crooner's record 24K Magic and The Weeknd's Starboy.

Ed's track Shape of You is up for Song of the Year Pop/Rock, alongside Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's Despacito and The Chainsmokers and Halsey's Closer.

Shape of You is also nominated for Video of the Year, alongside Despacito and Bruno's That's What I Like.

Coldplay and Imagine Dragons are The Chainsmokers' rivals in the Favourite Duo or Group Pop/Rock category, while James Arthur, Niall Horan Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd are competing to be named Best New Artist.

Drake dominated the American Music Awards nominations last year (16), as he earned a record breaking 13 nods, eventually winning three prizes.

This year's ceremony will take place on 19 November (17) at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and will be broadcast on America's ABC network.

The main nominations are as follows:

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

New Artist of the Year

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Colplay

Imagine Dragons

Favourite Album - Pop/Rock

Drake - More Life

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

The Weeknd - Starboy

Favourite Song - Pop/Rock

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Closer

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You