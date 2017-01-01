Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony team up for disaster relief concerts

Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony for a multi-city benefit concert and telethon to raise money for disaster relief.

The trio first joined forces to launch humanitarian aid initiative, Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), last month (Sep17), in a bid to raise funds for those in areas left devastated by hurricanes and earthquakes in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas.

Now, they are using their star power to create the televised One Voice: Somos Live!, which will broadcast on 14 October (17) on networks Univision and Telemundo - making the first time that the two Spanish language networks will broadcast the same event.

Stars including Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Stevie Wonder and Chris Martin have already signed up to perform at the concert in Los Angeles, which will be hosted by Jennifer and Alex, while Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Romeo Santos and Alejandro Sanz are on the roster for the Miami gig, hosted by Marc. Other names expected to appear include Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, Tyler Perry, Sean Combs, Gina Rodriguez and Seth Green.

Proceeds from the shows will go towards several organisations including Save the Children, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, Feeding America and United Way.

News of the concerts come after Jennifer donated $1 million (£755,146) to help the rebuilding of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilising all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts," she said last month.

She added that she and Marc were working together to “rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean desperately need.”