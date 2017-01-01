Tyrese Gibson's daughter allowed to testify in restraining order case

Tyrese Gibson's 10-year-old daughter will be allowed to testify about child abuse allegations filed by her mother against the actor/singer.

Norma Gibson was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Tyrese last month (Sep17), after claiming he had harmed both her and their daughter Shayla. She also alleged The Fate of the Furious star had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behaviour.

Norma, who was married to Tyrese from 2007 to 2009, is seeking to have the protective order made permanent, and ahead of their next court date, the actor wanted to ensure their daughter would not be called to give evidence, insisting it would have "drastic, long-lasting implications for the child’s wellbeing and psychological welfare".

However, according to TheBlast.com, the judge overseeing the dispute has now ruled in Norma's favour, giving her permission to call young Shayla to the stand if she chooses to do so.

The two parties are due back in court on 24 October (17).

Tyrese stands accused of repeatedly spanking their daughter so hard she couldn't sit down. He insists he only struck Shayla on the backside once, but the incident was enough for officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to launch an investigation into the claims.

He previously slammed the abuse allegations and accused "bitter" Norma of acting out of jealously after he married Samantha Lee on Valentine's Day (14Feb17).

In the post on social media, Tyrese expressed his innocence and concluded: "I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth."