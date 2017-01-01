Liam Payne: 'Leaving Bear at home while I tour will be difficult'

Liam Payne will struggle leaving his son at home while on tour, but he doesn’t want to drag the baby around the world just for his own “sanity”.

The 24-year-old singer welcomed little boy Bear with his partner Cheryl, 34, in March (17) and things have been pretty busy on the work front for Liam since then.

His next venture is the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, in which he’ll be joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan on the road around America from 28 November until 17 December, but baby Bear won’t be watching his dad perform.

“He’s going to stay with his mum until we really figure out what we’re doing,” Liam told Us Weekly from the event’s kick-off celebrations in New York earlier this week (beg09Oct17). “It’s going to be difficult. It’s hard being away, but time differences with babies and stuff - it’s really hard on them. I don’t want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We’ll do it when the time’s right.”

The Strip That Down star also shared some candid details on home life with his son, revealing the tot is playing with toys that speak Spanish - which is beneficial for Liam too as it allows him to learn the language.

Liam isn’t the only member of his group to have become a father over the last two years; Louis Tomlinson became a dad to son Freddie at the beginning of 2016 and previously revealed his excitement at the two boys being able to play together in future, telling Us Weekly earlier this year, “I’m super happy for him and we haven’t been able to do it yet logistically but I’m really excited about having Freddie and Bear in the same room.”