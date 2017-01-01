Pink required a 'lot of wine' before contacting Eminem about collaboration

Pink's new collaboration with Eminem came about after a love letter and a "lot of wine".

The singer and rapper have worked together before, with Pink featuring on Eminem's tune Won't Back Down in 2010 and Eminem appearing on her 2012 song Here Comes the Weekend in 2012.

But it was only after drinking some wine that she felt brave enough to contact the Stan star about joining forces once again on her new track Revenge for her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma.

"I reached out to him in this case," she explained during an interview on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Wednesday (11Oct17). "I love him. I've always loved him. I think he's a lyrical genius, and I just wrote him a love letter. I had written this song. I had (gone) to the studio and drank a lot of wine, I wrote Revenge.

"And then, I went home and drank more wine because that's what you do when you've already drank a lot of wine - you think more wine is a good idea - and I wrote him an email and I said, 'I love you. I've always loved you. I've loved you since you gave me your autograph at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards. I love that you always work with the same people.' I just wrote this love letter, and he just wrote back, 'O.K.'"

Fans have yet to hear the tune, with Beautiful Trauma due for release on Friday (13Oct17). But Pink, real name Alecia Moore, hinted about the style of the song during the chat.

"It's a funny song. It's funny. It's fun," she smiled. "There's nothing serious about it. It's fun. My mom loves it. We're good."

Her interview came after Eminem's very serious musical offering as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night, when he took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump in a blistering four-and-a-half-minute freestyle rap.