Lady Gaga marks World Mental Health Day with meditation session

Lady Gaga hosted an Instagram Live meditation session to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday (10Oct17).

The 31-year-old singer, who has been open about her battles with depression and loneliness in the past, posted on the social media site encouraging her followers to mark the occasion by taking some time out for their own mental health.

"YAY! Today's #WorldMentalHealthDay Just a reminder I invite u to meditate/quietmind/pray on Instagram Live w/ me @4pm PST @btwfoundation (sic)?," Gaga wrote.

She then shared a picture of herself with her head in her hands, and added: "The National Institute of Mental Health's research shows 1 in 5 adults in America experience a mental illness. More than 18 per cent, 42 million people in America live with an anxiety disorder, 16 million have experienced a major depressive episode in the past year... @btwfoundation #BeKind #WorldMentalHealthDay #MentalHealth #Depression #Anxiety #Panic #Panicdisorder #Meditation."

Another picture featured the words "Be Kind", with Gaga captioning it: "Kindness Matters: Youth with high mental health inventory scores are significantly more likely to describe their environments as kind. 79 per cent of 'mentally healthy' high schoolers say their schools are kind places. However, 61 per cent of youth describe themselves as stressed and 1 in 4 say they are nervous all or most of the time... These statistics are highlights from a 'Kind Communities Survey' done by @btwfoundation with Benenson Strategy Group. It focused on youth (15-24) and parents to explore the factors that impact youth mental wellness including their relationship and environment. So simply, #BeKind #WorldMentalHealthDay."

Other stars to mark World Mental Health Day included Paramore singer Hayley Williams.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to make music which serves as a very important release/escape from all sorts of issues of the mind... and if you've listened to our music then we're thankful you've allowed us to be a part of your life. we hope it's helped," she wrote in a Twitter message.

"We'll most likely keep creating around the discomfort of sadness/depression/darkness, etc. & we'll keep fighting the good fight with you. celebrate #WorldMentalHealthDay by prioritising your mind. that choice alone is a victory. and if you need motivation, music always helps (sic)."