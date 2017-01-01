Eminem tears into President Trump in blistering freestyle rap

Eminem didn't hold back as he tore into President Donald Trump in a 4.5 minute freestyle rap that aired as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (10Oct17).

The rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, unleashed fury on the POTUS in the clip, which was filmed on Friday in a parking garage in downtown Detroit.

In the rap, which Eminem later revealed on Twitter is called The Storm, the 44-year-old attacked the president in any which way possible, with one memorable line describing him as a "kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust".

Other subjects addressed in the rap included Trump's opposition to the NFL (National Football League) players who have been "taking the knee" in protest of police brutality during the national anthem at games, with Eminem rapping: "This is his form of distraction, Plus, he gets an enormous reaction, when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that, Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada, All of these horrible tragedies and he's, bored and would rather, cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

At one point in the video, Eminem is seen raising a fist in the air for footballer Colin Kaepernick, who was the first in the NFL to take the knee as a protest of racial injustice int he United States.

Following the airing of the Hip Hop Awards and Eminem's rap, Colin tweeted: "I appreciate you @Eminem."

At another point in The Storm, Eminem slammed Trump's campaign vow to lower taxes, rapping: "Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips back and forth with his family, His golf resorts and mansions, Same s**t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered, Then does it more from his endorsement of Bannon, Support for the Klansmen, Tiki torches in hand, For the soldier that's black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa."

Eminem also made it clear in his blistering rap that any supporter of Trump's couldn't be a supporter of his, rhyming: "And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, You're either for or against, And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split, On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this." He concluded the verse by raising his middle finger to the camera.

Trump, who famously frequently uses social media to respond to slights against him, has yet to offer a comeback to Eminem.