Dierks Bentley stages special show for Las Vegas' first responders

Country star Dierks Bentley headed to Las Vegas on Monday (09Oct17) to perform for first responders who leaped into action following the city's deadly mass shooting.

Emergency workers were kept busy around the clock to treat patients in the immediate aftermath of the 1 October (17) tragedy, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the crowds at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

Dierks, who had not been at the festival, was shaken by the tragedy, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and he decided to show his appreciation for the many doctors, nurses, firefighters and others by staging a special show for them on Monday at the city's University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMCSN).

He shared photos from the visit on Instagram, showing him happily posing for pictures with the group and even giving them hugs.

"Thank you @UMCSN for letting me stop by and hang with y'all for a little bit (sic)," Dierks captioned the snaps. "Thank you for sharing your stories and your time. I needed that."

Alongside another set of images, Dierks referred to the first responders as "everyday heroes among us".

It's the second public act of kindness the star has performed following the festival massacre - he previously lined up to give blood to help those injured in the horror.

Dierks' hospital visit took place a day after his pal Jason Aldean and his pregnant wife Brittany Kerr returned to Sin City on Sunday (08Oct17) to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the tragedy and meet survivors of the shooting.

Aldean had been onstage at the Route 91 Harvest event when the gunfire erupted, and was promptly rushed to safety, along with his wife.