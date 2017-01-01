George Michael felt 'picked on by God' when faced with life's tragedies

George Michael revealed he felt "picked on by God" in scenes from his final documentary Freedom.

The 53-year-old singer died in December (16) of natural causes. Just 48 hours before his tragic and untimely passing, George was working on his upcoming documentary, which will air on U.K. network Channel 4 on 16 October, with topics discussed including his rise to fame and former loves.

One main subject focused on in the film is the death of George's boyfriend Anselmo Feleppa, who died of a brain haemorrhage after being diagnosed with AIDS.

Faith star George first set his sights on the Brazilian designer when he saw him in the audience of the Rock in Rio concert and asked staff to introduce them.

Recalling the first time he saw Anselmo and their subsequent meeting, George said: "The moment I looked at him I got the feeling he was going to be a part of my life

"Everything had changed. I was happier than I’d ever been in my life. Anselmo was the first time I think I really loved someone selflessly. It was kind of knee-jerk. I felt immediately that everything had changed.

"It's still very hard for me to explain how finding a companion at that stage in my life changed me. And such a beautiful companion and such an amazing person."

However, their happiness was shattered over Christmas, 1991, when Anselmo was waiting to find out if he suffered from AIDS. When the diagnosis came through, George admitted that he struggled to deal with the devastating news.

"I was terrified of losing him. He was my saviour. Finding a companion at that time in my life changed me," he mused. "Then when my mum got cancer, I felt so bloody picked on by God. I took it very badly, very badly indeed. I’ve never felt that kind of depression.

"From the day I found out about my partner, to the day I can say I was on the mend from my mother, it was just constant fear. It was either fear of death or fear of the next bereavement."

Anselmo died in March 1993, aged just 33.