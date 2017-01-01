Jessie James Decker is pregnant with baby number three

Country singer Jessie James Decker is pregnant with her third child.

The star and her sportsman husband Eric Decker announced the baby news in a sweet Instagram video on Monday (09Oct17).

In the clip, Jessie asks her daughter Vivianne, "You know how you were praying to Jesus? What were you praying for?" to which the three-year-old responds, "For a baby."

Mum and dad then reveal the exciting news to their little girl, with the singer stating, "There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy!"

Vivianne excitedly claps and kicks her legs in the air.

Decker than captioned the footage: "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and (son) Bub doesn't quite know what's going on.

"We are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march (sic)."

The singer previously told Us Weekly she loves being a mum, admitting her kids are not "cry babies".

"They’re tough," she said. "When one of them falls down or gets hurt, I’m never like, 'Oh poor baby... You’re fine. Get up! You can handle it'. There’s not a lot of crying going on between them.

"If my Bubby (Eric Jr.) pulls Vivi’s hair by accident, she doesn’t even go crazy. She’ll just say, 'Mommy, hair. Bubby, hair'. She tells me in a calm manner what happened."