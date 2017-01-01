Rita Ora bursting with pride over new single

Rita Ora’s new track is the singer’s proudest moment in music.

Rita burst onto the music scene in 2012 after being signed by JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and soared to the top of the U.K. charts with debut album Ora.

The blonde singer has yet to release a follow-up, with her split from her former record label delaying new music. However, she’s currently working hard on a second album under Atlantic Records and in May (17) she released her first single in nearly two years, Your Song.

Talking about her next track, thought to be called Anywhere, Rita declared it was her best work yet.

"I’ve never been more proud of anything,” she beamed to MTV News.

“This single really represents the urge to break free from anything, which I think is very relevant to what we’ve been through this year as a city and a country.”

Rita will soon be taking to the stage for MTV as the host of this year’s EMAs, which are being held in the 26-year-old’s home city, London.

Recalling the moment she was asked to present the ceremony, Rita promised producers they’d made the right choice.

“I don’t even know how to take it in, because the EMAs for me growing up was literally like one of the most important awards shows because being from London, it being the European Music Awards, all the kind of controversial moments it’s had over the years,” she said. “So when they called me to host it I was like, OK I love talking so that’s fine, I love making jokes, so that’s fine, and I love performing which is even more amazing, because I opened it in 2012 and that was a massive achievement for me.

“And now to be able to host it, and perform, it’s just going to be one of the most memorable nights ever for me. And it’s in Wembley (Arena). I couldn’t have asked for a better gig.”