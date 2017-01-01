Jenna Dewan Tatum joins Janet Jackson onstage at concert

Jenna Dewan Tatum was reunited with her old boss Janet Jackson at her concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (08Oct17)

The Step Up actress began her career as a dancer, first appearing in Janet's Doesn't Really Matter video in 2000, and later in 2001's All for You video as well as the All for You Tour.

While Jenna has landed roles in TV shows such as Supergirl and as a host on World of Dance, she celebrated her beginnings with Janet at the star's Hollywood Bowl show as part of her State of the World Tour and even joined several other former backup dancers onstage during the performance.

And Janet, 51, seemed to be delighted to be reunited with her friends and crew after so many years.

"My solo career took off when I was 19 years old. I decided to create a family of my own. I became very close to those who danced with me, but even closer to those who danced on tour with me," she said while surrounded by the dancers, according to E! News. "I spent time with their families. I would stay with them; they would stay with me. I called them the 'kids.'"

The emotional moment won huge applause from the star-studded audience, which included Heidi Klum, Nicole Richie, Wilmer Valderrama, Christina Aguilera and Magic Johnson.

To celebrate the occasion, Jenna also took to Instagram prior to the concert to share a photograph of her and all of her former colleagues together.

"Generations of Janet kids brought together...! Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends," she captioned the happy snap.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson was also at the event, and couldn't sing Janet's praises high enough. The singer and actress uploaded several photos from the show to her social media pages on Sunday.

"I am getting my best life! I came to see @JanetJackson in a very Janet type of way! Call me Ms. Hudson, if you nasty!" she said. "Thank u @JanetJackson for doing this!!!! Timeless!! I'm trying to get my Janet on ... lol."