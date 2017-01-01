NEWS Post Malone and Camila Cabello battle for this week's Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







After dethroning Sam Smith last week, Post Malone is facing strong competition himself in the race for Number 1 on this week's Official Singles Chart.



The US rapper's latest track Rockstar ft. 21 Savage keeps a narrow lead in the Official Chart Update, just 1,000 combined sales ahead of Camila Cabello, who lifts a place to Number 2 with Havana. With four more days until this week's Official Singles Chart reveal, can the Cuban-born singer overtake to claim her first Number 1?



Meanwhile, Sam Smith's Too Good At Goodbyes drops a place to 3, Dua Lipa's New Rules holds at 4, and Avicii's Lonely Together ft. Rita Ora remains at 5.



New entries and high climbers



London rapper Stefflon Don is on track to land her first Top 10 this Friday - Hurtin' Me ft. French Montana is up three places to 8, and J Balvin's summer smash Mi Gente - recently re-worked with Beyonce - jumps five places to 9 midweek.



Maroon 5 are on the cusp of landing their tenth UK Top 10 with What Lovers Do ft. SZA, currently up seven spots to 11, Ed Sheeran's Perfect ascends six places to 13, and Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth is set to make its Top 40 debut following the release of his new album As You Were. The song is currently at 23 at the midway stage of the week after previously debuting at 46 in August.



Further down, London rapper Giggs could earn his first Top 40 hit this week with Linguo ft. Donaeo, which opens at Number 28, and Sam Smith lands at 34 with Pray, a taster of his upcoming album, The Thrill Of It All.



Finally, British DJ duo CamelPhat and electronic artist Elderbrook could crack the Top 40 after a six-week climb up the Top 100 with Cola, currently up ten places to 39.



