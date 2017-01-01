Demi Lovato: 'I'm proud to be bipolar'

Demi Lovato is proud to suffer from bipolar disorder, because it means she can use her voice to help others.

The 25-year-old singer hit headlines last year (16) when she stated that she was "sick" of being labelled bipolar. However, during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Demi insisted that she didn't mean that, and she actually feels pleased that she can potentially aid others going through a similar situation by sharing her own experience with the disorder.

"I’m not sick of it. If anything, I’m proud to be bipolar and speak about it," she told the magazine. "Bipolar is a mood disorder. I deal with mood swings, I deal with episodes of mania, and bipolar-depression phases as well. But I’ve used my voice to help others, and I feel proud that I’ve been able to do that.”

Demi has embraced a new outlook on life in recent months, after previously revealing that she didn't feel as though she was "meant for the music business". And opening up about this new approach, the Sorry Not Sorry star admitted she simply started not caring what others think of her.

"I think I cared too much about what people thought of me," she mused. "I had gotten to a place where I let my insecurities win – I wanted everyone to love me, and I was getting backlash from interviews that were misconstrued and tweets that people read too much into. Now, I just don't care. I don't focus so much on people liking me as much as I just want to do my thing and be a musician."

The former Camp Rock star has also become known for her political beliefs over the past year, after backing Hillary Clinton on the presidential campaign last November (16). Demi was with the Clinton campaign on the night it was announced that she had been beaten by rival Donald Trump, and described the experience as "extremely uncomfortable".

As for what she learned from working with the campaign, Demi replied: "That it's better to use your voice and lose fans than to not say anything at all and people-please. I know there's a risk that comes with that, but I wanted to see a difference made in this country."