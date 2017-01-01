Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas to visit victims of mass shooting

Jason Aldean and his pregnant wife Brittany Kerr returned to Las Vegas on Sunday (08Oct17) - a week after the deadly mass shooting there which claimed the lives of 58 people.

The country singer had been performing at the Route 91 Harvest music festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowds from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing hordes and injuring more than 500.

Jason, who ran off stage to safety when the shooting began, has spoken of his horror at the devastating attack, and travelled back to Sin City to pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the tragedy as well as meeting survivors of the shooting.

Brittany, who was also at the festival when the shooting occurred, shared a picture of herself and Jason with their backs to the camera and arms wrapped around one another as they looked at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," she wrote. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives.

"You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong."

Jason also paid a visit to those still hospitalised at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, with the hospital’s Twitter account sharing a picture and post detailing his time chatting to the victims.

"Our extreme gratitude to Country Music Star Jason Aldean for visiting UMC today. Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong," the post read.

Jason and Brittany's visit to Vegas came after he performed on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, performing a cover of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down to honour those killed in the attack. Before the performance, he told the audience: "So many people are hurting... Children, brothers, sisters, parents - they're all part of our family. We're gonna work through these tough times together, all the way."