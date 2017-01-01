Lady Gaga celebrates late friend's birthday with video dance

Lady Gaga dressed up on Saturday night (07Oct17) to honour the birthday of a friend who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

The Poker Face singer, who has been battling ill health for weeks, put on a pink sequin dress and a smile and posted video of herself marking Sonja Durham's life with her boyfriend Christian Carino.

"After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from@oscardelarenta," the pop star wrote.

"Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness."

She then posted a photo of a black pearl necklace around her neck and added: "I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja’s ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower@viegitane00 Andre Dubois.

"My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I’ve played jazz with in NY (New York) for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls... And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you."

Gaga also shared a video showing herself and Durham together as she played the 2016 track Grigio Girls, which was inspired by her late friend.

It has been a tough week for Gaga, who was left devastated by the Las Vegas festival massacre last Sunday (01Oct17). She took to Instagram Live on Monday (02Oct17) to host a meditation for her millions of followers following the deadliest shooting in American history.

"4 (sic) anyone who'd like to join, I'm doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my Instagram Live for calming of the (world)," she wrote. "I thought it might be a nice time to take some quiet moments for ourselves and think about each other... Today I'll be alternating between I am calm and I am light."