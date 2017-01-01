Noah Cyrus joined by sister Miley and father Billy during gig

Noah Cyrus was joined on stage by sister Miley and father Billy Ray during her gig in New York City on Friday night (06Oct17).

The 17-year-old singer was the opening act for Katy Perry on her Witness World Tour at Madison Square Garden, and surprised the audience with an impromptu family performance.

Noah brought her father Billy Ray onstage to perform his 1992 country hit Achy Breaky Heart, and the crowd were left stunned as older sister Miley then joined the duo.

The 24-year-old Malibu hitmaker danced around with Noah as their father did a guitar solo, and the youngest of the Cyrus clan told the audience: "I’m so excited. You don’t get your family onstage every day."

It was also country veteran Billy Ray's first time performing at Madison Square Garden.

The Make Me singer later paid tribute to her family at the gig on Friday, as it was the first time her mother Tish, and older sister Brandi, had seen her performing on tour.

"Miley, Dad, Mom, I love you guys,” Noah said from the stage. “Brandi, I love you.”

The teenager covered Lady Gaga's hit Million Reasons earlier in the night, and brought out producer Labrinth for a performance of her hit Make Me (Cry), according to People.com.

Noah previously covered Gaga's hit on the opening night of Perry's world tour back in September, and the Bad Romance hitmaker thanked the young singer for cheering her up amid her health problems at the time.

"This really cheered me up. Keep killin it lil' music angel. Really warmed my heart to hear you sing my song," Gaga wrote on Instagram alongside a heart emoji.

Gaga was due to start the European leg of her Joanne World Tour in Spain on 21 September, but she postponed it to work with doctors to tackle her chronic pain condition Fibromyalgia.

Noah is scheduled to serve as support for Katy until 1 November, after which she will be replaced by Purity Ring and then Carly Rae Jepsen.