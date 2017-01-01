Black Eyed Peas stars team up with NYC mayor to collect donations for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

Black Eyed Peas stars Taboo and apl.de.ap turned up to show their support in New York City at a Puerto Rico hurricane donation drive on Saturday (07Oct17).

The musicians showed their solidarity for victims of Hurricane Maria alongside the city's mayor Bill de Blasio in the Bronx at a charity event set up to collect much-needed supplies for those struggling to rebuild after the storm swept the Caribbean island last month (Sep17).

Taboo, real name Jaime Luis Gomez, told The New York Daily News he felt it was essential for him to make an appearance at the drive in protest of President Donald Trump, who has been slammed for insulting San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz as she attempts to reconstruct Puerto Rico's devastated capital city.

"Being Mexican-American, Latino, myself, it's important to use my voice to be of service to our people," Taboo explained to the newspaper. "I always say that the power of the people is much stronger than the people in power."

Although The Black Eyed Peas have no plans to reunite for a hurricane relief benefit concert anytime soon, bandmate apl.de.ap, real name Allan Pineda Lindo, insists group members are doing everything they can to help out.

"(R)ight now we're focusing on the relief efforts and necessities that people need, little things like toothbrushes to towels to water. That's what they need right now," apl.de.ap said.

An estimated 95 per cent of Puerto Rican citizens still do not have access to electricity and are lacking basic sanitary items.

Mayor de Blasio and other New York City officials plan to donate tonnes of supplies to Puerto Ricans, shipping essential items such as baby food, diapers, feminine hygiene products and first aid provisions to the island.