Nelly arrested over rape allegation - report

Rapper Nelly was reportedly arrested on Saturday morning (07Oct17) on second degree rape charges.

The Hot in Herre singer has been accused of raping an unnamed woman on his tour bus in Washington state at around 3.45am on Saturday, according to TMZ.com.

Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was booked on second degree rape charges and is reportedly still in custody.

The 42-year-old was scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington on Saturday night as part of his ongoing tour with country duo Florida Georgia Line.

His representative has yet to comment on the arrest report.

The rap star has had a number of legal issues in recent years, including an arrest in 2015 for felony drug possession, after Tennessee state troopers found narcotics paraphernalia on his tour bus. He was also slapped with a $2 million (£1.5 million) tax lien by America's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2016.

In June, he told Rolling Stone magazine his legal troubles were behind him, insisting he had sorted out the IRS situation within a couple of weeks.

"I mean, there were some f**ked-up moments," he said, "but I was never down. It was a situation where I needed to clean up business. We all go through that. But that was it. I cleaned it up and now we're doing what we do."

Nelly has been on tour with Florida Georgia Line, with whom he recorded the hit Cruise, since June (17). The trek is set to finish later this month.

The tour also included U.S. stadium dates with the Backstreet Boys and Chris Lane.