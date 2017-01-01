Katy Perry calls for peace after Las Vegas massacre

Katy Perry grew emotional as she told fans she is wishing for peace after the horrific Las Vegas shooting as she took to the stage in New York on Friday night (06Oct17).

Gunman Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and injured over 500 others after he opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last Sunday (01Oct17).

Reflecting on the tragedy, Perry, 32, told the audience inside Madison Square Garden on Friday that she was proud of them for overcoming fear and attending her concert.

“My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” she said, before dedicating her 2012 hit Part of Me to her fans. “This is one of my favourite songs to sing - I want to dedicate it to you guys.

"You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear. You chose to come into the community of music and to be together... and be inspired.”

The Roar hitmaker told her fans she wanted to help them escape, if only for a short while, from all the misery in the world. “This week has been crappy. This whole year has been crappy,” Perry said. “We’re stronger than that. No one’s gonna steal our joy, are they? We’ve come together tonight just to escape it all a little bit.”

Perry also addressed the shooting during an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday (04Oct17), while promoting the new-look American Idol with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"I think it continues to be horrible and I think that everyone feels that their heart has been ripped out of their chest," she said. "Honestly, I get really sick to my stomach with everyone just sending their condolences, and then going back to selfie-ing and doing their regular stuff. That is not enough.”