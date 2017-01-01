Britney Spears returning to the stage in Las Vegas following mass shooting

Britney Spears is paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting by returning to the stage for her Piece of Me residency.

The Toxic hitmaker has been performing at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood since 2013, and like many Sin City performers she was left considering what to do following Sunday's (01Oct17) massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Some stars, like Jennifer Lopez, have postponed shows in Vegas after the tragedy, but Celine Dion pressed on with her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (03Oct17), donating all proceeds from the show to the victims of the shooting.

And Britney plans to follow suit, announcing the show will go on and she will be returning to the stage next week (beg09Oct17).

"We'll get through this together," she writes on Twitter. "See you Wednesday #VegasStrong."

Returning to the stage two nights after the tragedy, Celine Dion dedicated the concert "to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

Lopez postponed her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday (04Oct17), Friday (06Oct17), and Saturday (07Oct17).

Meanwhile, country star Jason Aldean, who was performing when gunshots rained down on the Route 91 festival, has cancelled a California run of shows as a mark of respect to fans who died in the massacre.