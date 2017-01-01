Marc Anthony & Daddy Yankee to headline Puerto Rico benefit concert in Miami

Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee, and Camila Cabello are teaming up to perform at a star-studded benefit for Puerto Rico in Florida.

The trio will join Gente De Zona, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, and Alejandro Sanz for the Somos Live! gig at Marlins Park in Miami on 14 October (17).

Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, and Sofia Vergara will also appear live and via a telecast from Los Angeles.

Last month (Sep17), former couple Anthony and Lopez announced the creation of Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a relief initiative supported by an alliance of celebrities.

Proceeds from the Somos Live! concert will benefit groups delivering food, supplies and communications to the areas worst hit by last month's Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico.

Many of the stars performing feature on a new benefit single, cooked up by actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Almost Like Praying, which features J.Lo, Anthony, Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Rita Moreno, and Gina Rodriguez, was released on Friday (06Oct17).

The track features samples from West Side Story ballad Maria and namechecks 78 Puerto Rican towns.

Proceeds from the track will benefit the Hispanic Federation's Hispanic Relief Fund.

The video accompanying the song opens with Miranda performing Maria and features footage of artists like Lopez, Anthony, Cabello, and Estefan recording their vocals in the studio.