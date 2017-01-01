NEWS Post Malone dethrones Sam Smith from Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Post Malone and 21 Savage who both scoop their very first Official Singles Chart Number 1 with Rockstar.



The lead single from Post Malone’s upcoming second album Beerbongs & Bentleys, Rockstar rises from last week’s runner-up slot to end Sam Smith’s reign at the top, accumulating a huge 5.7 million streams this week.



Post Malone has more to celebrate as he also bookends the Official Singles Chart Top 40 – I Fall Apart from his debut album Stoney is this week’s Number 40.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes slips to Number 2, Camila Cabello’s Havana gains ground up a place at Number 3, Dua Lipa’s New Rules drops a spot to Number 4, and Avicii and Rita Ora’s Lonely Together climbs three to Number 5.



Two tracks break into the Official Singles Chart Top 10 for the first time this week, one of which is Logic’s 1800-273-8255. Featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, the suicide prevention track is up three to Number 9. Also climbing three to Number 10 is Bestie, the breakthrough single for Yungen and Yxng Bane.



There is another climb for Stefflon Don and French Montana’s Hurtin Me (a three-rung climber to Number 11), while Love Island’s Chris & Kem are this week’s highest new entry with their grime-inspired rap single Little Bit Leave It.



Further down the Top 40, Ed Sheeran’s Perfect re-enters the Top 20 at Number 19 after jumping 15 slots, Khalid makes his second appearance on Marshmello’s Silence, which has zoomed six to Number 20, and Mabel’s Finders Keepers featuring Kojo Funds flies to a new high of 21.



Big Shaq’s Mans Not Hot leaps seven places to Number 23, ahead of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow, which rises 13 placings to 24. Finally, Khalid makes his third showing in the chart with his first Top 40 entry as a lead artist; Young Dumb & Broke is at Number 38.

