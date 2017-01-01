Pink tempted to stab husband with cutlery during arguments

Singer Pink gets so angry when arguing with her husband Carey Hart at home, she often wants to stab him with a fork.

The What About Us hitmaker has been married to the professional off-road truck racer since 2006, but maintaining harmony around the house has not always been easy.

The pair separated for over a year before reuniting to take another stab at their relationship in 2009, and Pink admits she often thinks about harming her man during rows.

“I just try to laugh as much as possible," Pink explains to U.K. newspaper The Sun in a new Bizarre Life podcast. "And we go through moments where honestly I look at him and I think, ‘I’ve never liked you at all, there’s nothing I like about you, I’ve never liked you, I’ll never like you again’.

“And then five minutes later I’m like, ‘You look really good in those jeans’. And then two days later he’s helping me off the ledge and telling me things that only he could tell me, because he’s known me that long. And then the next day I want to stab him with a fork."

Pink and Carey, who are now parents to two young children, started dating in 2001.

“We’re going on 16, 17 years now and we’ve grown up together - and it’s work," she shares. “But it’s beautiful, it’s worth it, otherwise we wouldn’t do it."

Pink documents her romantic ups and downs with Carey in the lyrics to her new single, Whatever You Want.

“It just punches me in the stomach every time I hear it," she says of the track. “My favourite line in that song is, ‘I feel like our ship’s going down tonight but you’re the one I want to sink with’. Relationships are not cute. But they keep you busy."