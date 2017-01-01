Pink refuses to work with Dr. Luke

Singer Pink has slammed music producer Dr. Luke, insisting he's a bad person who has "earned" his terrible reputation.

Dr. Luke has been embroiled in a long legal battle with pop star Kesha after she filed lawsuits against him for sexual and verbal abuse in 2014, and as a result of the litigation, he has since been dropped as CEO of his Kemosabe Records label.

Pink last collaborated with the producer in 2006 on her song I'm Not Dead and she had such a bad time creating the track, she refuses to work with him ever again.

Speaking of Kesha's allegations of abuse against Dr. Luke, Pink tells The New York Times, “I don’t know what happened. But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him,” she adds. “He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

Pink and Kesha aren't the only Hollywood stars who have experienced nightmare moments with Dr. Luke - singer Kelly Clarkson has also dissed the music producer in the past.

"He's just not a good person to me," Clarkson told The Kyle and Jackie O Show last year (16). "We've clashed... Obviously, he's a talented dude, but... I've run into a couple really bad situations, like, musically... And he's kind of difficult to work with, kind of demeaning."

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker also recently revealed she despises the producer so much, she opted out of millions of dollars in royalties by denying a songwriting credit on 2009 number one hit My Life Would Suck Without You, just so her name wouldn't appear alongside co-writer Dr. Luke's.