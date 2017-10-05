Jeremy Corbyn gets behind Wolf Alice in Shania Twain chart battle

After helping Labour beat the odds in the election, it's great to see @WolfAliceMusic doing the same in the charts. https://t.co/H3sdVFpZVr — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 5, 2017

Wolf Alice have previously supported the Labour leader in several campaign pushes.Politics and pop rarely mix but Jeremy Corbyn has made his feelings clear on this week's battle between Wolf Alice and Shania Twain for the Official Albums Chart Number 1.The North London alt-rockers and country pop superstar have been locked with the four-piece ahead until Tuesday with their second album Visions of a Life. Shania has since led by only 1,400 copies with her first album in 15 years.The race will be won tomorrow and Corbyn hopes to tip the balance Wolf Alice's way.It seems Jeremy Corbyn is firmly on team Wolf Alice, following the band pledging their support to him in this year's general election campaign. Wolf Alice performed a small set at London's Tories Out march in July, starting of an 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' chant at the protest.