Ariana Grande: 'Calling off my tour after terror attack was not an option'

Ariana Grande never once considered calling off her tour following the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester, England.

Twenty-three people were killed and 250 injured when a suicide bomber set off an explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as the crowds were leaving after Ariana's show.

Following the devastating tragedy, Ariana postponed the rest of the dates on her Dangerous Woman Tour, but got back on stage just a few weeks later. And now, in a new interview with Coveteur, Ariana has revealed that pulling the plug on the rest of the tour was never an option for her.

"I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as we’ve been through,” she said, struggling to hold back her emotions. "So…(the tour) can be a lot. Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show."

She added of her fans' support: "They’ve definitely been my inspiration this whole time on this tour; (they) keep it going. I wouldn’t have been able to do that without their love, and motivation, or inspiration."

Following the tragedy, Ariana has a new outlook on her life and career. While feuds between stars are commonplace in the music industry, the Side to Side singer is more interested in looking out for her peers and supporting them.

"I think the most important thing is to have each other’s backs," she explained. "When you see something or hear something that’s upsetting, or someone says something that’s upsetting, even if it’s not to you, just say something and be there and support each other. It’s a scary thing. It’s a hectic thing. It’s a very real problem.

"Misogyny is ever-present, and we have to be there to support one another. That’s really it. It’s about the sisterhood. There’s no competing in that. We have to lift each other up, not try and claw each other down.”