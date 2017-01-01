Jennifer Lopez and Camilla Cabello team up for Puerto Rico charity single

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Camila Cabello have joined Lin-Manuel Miranda in the studio to record a new fundraising track for those hit by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The actor and singer announced Anthony Ramos and Ruben Blades were on board to help him record a new song to aid those trying to rebuild after last month's (Sep17) storm, admitting he had called "every Puerto Rican I know" to contribute to a charity single.

Miranda, whose parents were both born in Puerto Rico, teased his efforts to get the stars together in a post on Twitter writing: "Got all the yesses we wanted for this tune & then some..."

Calling the track "a love letter to Puerto Rico", Lin-Manuel has been recording multiple stars this week, ahead of the song's release on Friday (06Oct17), and now it appears he has landed a trio of Latino heavy-hitters in Anthony, J.Lo, and Cabello.

Announcing the line-up of stars who will feature on the song he dreamed up in his bathroom, Miranda tweeted: "And here are the artists appearing on the PR relief tune out Friday - give 'em a (hand emoji)."

Gina Rodriguez, John Leguizamo, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Fat Joe, and Luis Fonsi will also feature on the charity single.

Meanwhile, Miranda has also created a Latin-themed Spotify playlist featuring all the artists who have joined him for the charitable song and bosses at the streaming service have agreed to donate cash to the Puerto Rico relief effort every time fans check out the Hamilton creator and star's online compilation.

"The MIX is an announcement but ALSO a fundraiser!@Spotify will make a contribution to the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund," he tweets. "on behalf of playlist followers - follow the playlist and show your support for the people of PR! So you're doing good by following A MIX!"