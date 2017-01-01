Miley Cyrus has 'spies' watching fiance Liam Hemsworth on set

Miley Cyrus has spies watching husband-to-be Liam Hemsworth on film sets, to make sure he doesn't get too cozy with sexy co-stars.

The singer insists she can trust her man when he's at home, but she's hate to lose him to a hot actress when he's on location.

“I get that little butterfly in my stomach,” she told satellite radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday (04Oct17). "I know me and I know what our relationship is, so anyone's gonna feel like... it's f**king abnormal, I think, but my life is abnormal."

When Stern pressed the 24-year-old as to whether or not she visits him on set to check up on him, she revealed, “I keep my little spies. So I don't always have to be there.”

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker added that their relationship works well because they aren't too dependent on one another.

She added, “I don't like when relationships are too halves trying to make a whole... It's that 'I can't eat, I can't sleep (when we're apart)'. Well, that's because you're so used to depending on someone else. So I don't think that I have that co-dependency.”

The couple began dating in 2009 after working on the film The Last Song but parted ways the following year. The pair then reunited, became engaged in 2012 and broke up again months later. They reconciled early last year (16).

In her interview with Stern, Miley also shared a story about the actor buying her former home in Malibu, California after they first split, adding the owner had tried unsuccessfully to remove plaques Cyrus left behind.

“He went to move in and was like, ‘F**k, I can’t get away. This b**ch is all over my house!'" Miley laughed.

The two now live together in the mansion, where Cyrus recorded her hit single Malibu, inspired by their time together.