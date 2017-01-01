Luke Bryan: 'Fans will be safe at my Farm Tour dates this weekend'

Country star Luke Bryan has assured fans they'll be safe at his Farm Tour concerts this weekend in the wake of the Las Vegas festival massacre.

Bryan's pal Jason Aldean was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunshots rained down on the audience, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring over 500 more.

Aldean has chosen to cancel shows in California this week as a mark of respect to the victims of the tragedy and there were concerns that country acts across the nation would follow suit, but the show is going on for Bryan.

And he wants fans to know he is taking extra measures to make sure his fans are safe.

He has only three dates left on the tour - in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Thursday (05Oct17), Illinois on Friday (06Oct17), and Missouri on Saturday (07Oct17), and he's committed to playing them to show fans that terrorism doesn't stop country music.

"We want to assure our fans that we are working with state and local officials to do everything possible to ensure your safety during our Farm Tour shows," Luke writes in a Facebook post. "Country music has always been about community and we will continue to stand together."

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (04Oct17) Bryan revealed he had spoken to Aldean, who was really shaken up by horror in Las Vegas.

"Knowing they’ll never be able to un-see these things, you get lumps, and you get nauseated," he said.

Bryan also plans to pick up his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour once the Farm Tour is over.

Meanwhile, back in Las Vegas, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is still trying to make sense of Sunday's tragedy.

The Human singer, who grew up in the Las Vegas area, has broken his silence with a Facebook post, revealing he was flying over Sin City on Sunday night on his way home from dates in Australia.

"I flew over my hometown (and) forehead to the window I looked down on Las Vegas and felt a prick of nostalgia," he writes.

"I thought about my mother buried below, I thought about my friends in Henderson, and I even traced Flamingo road down to where it meets the 95 and pin pointed my high school, Chaparral. I could see the city as a whole, but I couldn't look close enough to see what was about to unfold. It's hard to believe it's real. My prayers go out to those whose lives were taken and to everyone else affected by this nightmare."

He adds: "My heart swells when I hear the stories of people putting their lives on the line to help each other - defying the stereotypes of what people say Las Vegas is all about.

"We're all long lost brothers and sisters. I miss my town, I miss my mom, I miss these victims I didn't even know, but I look forward to getting together with you real soon to keep their memory alive."