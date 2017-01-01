Brittany Kerr feared for her unborn child during Las Vegas shooting

Jason Aldean's pregnant wife Brittany Kerr feared she would never be able to hold her unborn child amid the chaos surrounding the massacre in Las Vegas on Sunday night (01Oct17).

Brittany's husband was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, killing 59 and injuring over 500 others.

Aldean was rushed offstage shortly after the gunfire began, when his security team realised he was in danger - and the Burnin' It Down hitmaker and his pregnant wife were later taken to safety in a police car.

Brittany has now revealed she was not with Jason when the shots first rang out and started to fear for her safety and the life of her unborn son as she hid behind stage equipment with her friends.

"It's been hard to process what happened the other night... still feel like I'm in a daze...," she writes on Instagram. "When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay (hotel). As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to (him) and his was the same.

"As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past... all I could think was, 'I never even got to hold my baby'. We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple (of) hours. We were the lucky ones. I can't put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us."

Following the tragedy, Jason announced he was cancelling his shows in California this weekend (07-08Oct17).

"It is the right thing to do," he said in a statement released on Tuesday (03Oct17). "It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost."

The tour will resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma on 12 October (17).