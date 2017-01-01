Lionel Richie 'scared to death' about daughter's new romance with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie is "in shock" over his daughter Sofia Richie's love affair with reality TV star Scott Disick.

The new couple went public with its romance by sharing a date picture with fans on social media last week (ends29Sep17), just after teenager Sofia was spotted making out with 34-year-old Scott during a romantic break in Miami, Florida.

But Lionel is not happy about his little girl's relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is dad to Kourtney Kardashian's three young kids.

“Have I been in shock? I'm the dad, come on,” the R&B legend tells Us Weekly magazine. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"

The Hello singer has grabbed headlines in the past for his efforts as a protective dad - the 19-year-old model accused him of tracking her movements by looking up her location via her iPhone, but he laughed off the teenager's accusations.

"I keep trying to tell them (daughters), I don’t track," he insisted during an interview with USA Today in June (17). "I don’t understand. (Eldest daughter) Nicole thought I had investigators following her around. I keep trying to tell my kids the same thing: 'I own Chicago. I own Miami. I have been around the world. So when you go through the airport, I have friends. You cannot sneak into a club. I own that club.'

"They think they are sneaky. So I get a phone call, ‘Hey, just want to let you know Sofia just walked in'. I mean, did I call him? No. I’m not tracking."

But Lionel, 68, accepts his two daughters are both adults who are capable of making their own decisions now.

"At this point now, some things are too much information. There are some things you don’t want to know," he said. "Kids have to be kids. At some point, you have to let them go do their thing."