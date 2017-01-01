The Naveblues 'Possess You' video premiere

Music-News.com are proud to premiere The Naveblues 'Possess You' world video premiere.Fronted by Nave Pundik, The Naverblues flourishes in their mission to bring their blues rock chops from their Norwegian homes to a global audience. Their previous efforts for “The Bird/Ghost Collector,” “Sexy Kiss,” and “Thank You” all showcased their undeniable talents not just in the songwriting department, but in the meticulous execution of it all.Of course, all of this talk of songwriting and performance are all centered around one particular weapon of choice… the harmonica. Pundik wields the instrument with a command like few others can. His laser-like rhythmic control, pitch perfect delivery, and succulent tones all come together to remind listeners that the harmonica, though small in size, can pack a massive punch in the right hands.Today, The NaveBlues bring a stellar new music video for viewers to check out. It's for their hard-rocking, jaw-dropping single “Possess You.” With minimal vocals and a simple performance concept, the Maria Galliani Dryvik-directed video is a perfect showcase of The NaveBlues in their element. Each member is given his own platform to perch upon, and the colorful purple, blue, and red lights combine with the smokey room to create a wholly enticing environment to rock out.For more info on The Naveblues, please visit: