Celine Dion donates proceeds of Las Vegas concert to shooting victims

Celine Dion donated all the proceeds from her Las Vegas concert on Tuesday (03Oct17) to those affected by the massacre in the city.

While Jennifer Lopez opted to cancel her residency shows in Sin City following the attack, which left more than 59 dead and 500 injured, the Think Twice singer decided to carrying on with her residency at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace on Tuesday.

However, she made sure to remember those affected by the tragedy by displaying #VegasStrong signs on the big screen inside the auditorium and announcing she would be donating all proceeds from that show to the victims and their families.

She also paid tribute, telling the audience, "On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.

"We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

After the incident, which took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, she wrote on Instagram, "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas."

In September, when she returned to The Colosseum for another stint of performances, she announced that she would be collecting donations at her shows to go to the American Red Cross to help their aid work following the recent spate of hurricanes.

"Celine, along with partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, will match the donated funds," the announcement read.

Jennifer, who has a residency at Planet Hollywood, announced on Tuesday that she would be postponing three shows this week out of respect to victims and their families.