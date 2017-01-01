Taylor Swift leads MTV EMA nominations

- NEWS
Taylor Swift is set for a big night at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) after coming top in the nominations with six.
The Shake It Off singer has received nominations for Best Video for new single Look What You Made Me Do, Best Artist, a category which has replaced the earlier Best Female and Best Male Artist awards, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Look, and Best US Act.
She is closely followed by Shawn Mendes with five mentions, then Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar with four. All three are also nominated in the Best Artist category, which also features Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.
Taylor and Kendrick will also face off in the Best Video category, with him being recognised for HUMBLE. They will also compete against Foo Fighters' Run, Bon Appetit by Katy Perry featuring Migos, and KYLE and Lil Yachty for their collaboration iSpy.
Taylor and Shawn will go head-to-head for the Best Pop award, alongside Miley, Demi Lovato, and Camila Cabello, and for the Biggest Fans prize, alongside Katy, Ariana, and Justin Bieber.
Taylor will also do battle against ex-boyfriend Harry Styles in the Best Look category, which also includes his old One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, as well as Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.
One of the night's biggest award, Best Song, will be a competition between Clean Bandit, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie (Rockabye), DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller (Wild Thoughts), Ed Sheeran (Shape of You), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for the Despacito remix, and Shawn Mendes (There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back).
The winners are voted for by the public and will be announced on 12 November (17) at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Rita Ora is hosting the ceremony.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Song:
Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Best Artist:
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Video:
Foo Fighters - Run
Katy Perry - Bon Appetit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
Best Pop:
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Live:
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
Best Electronic:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Rock:
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
Best Hip-Hop:
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Best Alternative:
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Biggest Fans:
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Look:
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
Best New:
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag'n'Bone Man
Best Push:
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
Best World Stage:
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
Best US Act:
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony
Best Canadian Act:
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd