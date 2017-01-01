Taylor Swift leads MTV EMA nominations

Taylor Swift is set for a big night at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) after coming top in the nominations with six.

The Shake It Off singer has received nominations for Best Video for new single Look What You Made Me Do, Best Artist, a category which has replaced the earlier Best Female and Best Male Artist awards, Best Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Look, and Best US Act.

She is closely followed by Shawn Mendes with five mentions, then Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar with four. All three are also nominated in the Best Artist category, which also features Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

Taylor and Kendrick will also face off in the Best Video category, with him being recognised for HUMBLE. They will also compete against Foo Fighters' Run, Bon Appetit by Katy Perry featuring Migos, and KYLE and Lil Yachty for their collaboration iSpy.

Taylor and Shawn will go head-to-head for the Best Pop award, alongside Miley, Demi Lovato, and Camila Cabello, and for the Biggest Fans prize, alongside Katy, Ariana, and Justin Bieber.

Taylor will also do battle against ex-boyfriend Harry Styles in the Best Look category, which also includes his old One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, as well as Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.

One of the night's biggest award, Best Song, will be a competition between Clean Bandit, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie (Rockabye), DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller (Wild Thoughts), Ed Sheeran (Shape of You), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for the Despacito remix, and Shawn Mendes (There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back).

The winners are voted for by the public and will be announced on 12 November (17) at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Rita Ora is hosting the ceremony.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Song:

Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Best Artist:

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Video:

Foo Fighters - Run

Katy Perry - Bon Appetit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

Best Pop:

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Live:

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Rock:

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

Best Hip-Hop:

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Best Alternative:

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Biggest Fans:

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Look:

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

Best New:

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag'n'Bone Man

Best Push:

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag'n'Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

Best World Stage:

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

Best US Act:

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Fifth Harmony

Best Canadian Act:

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd