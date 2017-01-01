Mel B's hairstylist laughs off dating rumours

Mel B's hairstylist Gary Madatyan has laughed off rumours they are dating, insisting their relationship is purely platonic.

The former Spice Girls star, who is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, got tongues wagging when she posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Gary last month (Sep17), in which he appeared to be kissing her on the neck. She added further intrigue by captioning the picture: "The love of my life, thank you for believing in me."

And that wasn't the first time the pair have been at the centre of romance rumours, as Gary was filmed kissing Mel as they partied at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

However, in an interview with Britain's The Sun Online, Gary insisted there's no romance between him and Mel, and their feelings for one another are strong but of a non-romantic nature.

"We both love each other deeply," he told the website. "She doesn’t have a man in her life at the moment, she is single and very happy being on her own, she’s still turning a lot of heads!"

Gary has been working with Mel for the past year or so, and has been a rock for her during difficult times, such as her split from Stephen. But he added that he actually admires her strength in dealing with whatever life throws at her - in both her professional and personal lives.

"She still has an incredible career and has achieved a lot, I admire how positive and strong she is, how driven she is, she’s super woman!" he smiled.

Gary is also responsible for Mel's new look, which involves one side of her head being completely shaved and the singer mixing things up with regular colour changes. When it comes to how he persuaded her to go for the drastic new look, Gary added she put her trust in him as her hairstylist.

“I wanted to shave half of her head for so long, and when I mentioned it she agreed straight away, she trusts me and knows I will create something different," he said.

"New hair can give a woman a new attitude, confidence, happiness, and much more. Every woman needs to change their hair from time to time."